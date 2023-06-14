Craig Updegraff
Memoriams

Craig Alan Updegraff, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 11, 2023. Son of the late Russell and Joyce Updegraff, Craig was born in Manistee, Michigan on November 25, 1956. He is survived by his loving bride of nearly 38 years, Leta, his two adult sons Alexander (Julie) Updegraff and Nicholas Updegraff, his brother Chris (Joan) Updegraff, sister Kim (Bill) Paul, many nieces and nephews and his canine companion, Colby.

Recently retired from the hotel management industry after 42 years, Craig’s passions included family, travel, supporting his wife’s Spartan loyalties despite his Wolverine leaning, an occasional (sometimes successful) visit to a casino, (on land or at sea), politics, and an amazingly in-depth grasp of sports at every imaginable level. Friends might challenge him at Bocce Ball but knew better than to venture into a dispute over his recall of sports trivia. A graduate of Western Michigan was a loyal Bronco’s fan and a lifelong hopeful Detroit Lions fan.

Craig was at home on a golf course, in his backyard sharing a fire and stories under the stars, floating down the Pere Marquette River with friends on a beautiful summer day, or enjoying a Jack & Coke with similarly inclined connoisseurs. His last gift was his selfless donation to the Gift of Life to help others. He will be greatly missed, but by none more than his partner in life and soul mate, Leta.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 11am on Friday June 16th in the Metcalf & Jonkhoff Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, as well as one hour prior to the 11am service on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

