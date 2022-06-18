Crispin Harold Dippel, Sr.

Crispin H. Dippel, age 84, died in his sleep of natural causes on Thursday June 9, 2022 at home surrounded by his wife and family.
Born January 23, 1938, in Breese, IL, Skip [his name through college] grew up in Creve Coeur, IL. He graduated East Peoria Community High School 1956, earned a BA in Business Administration with honors from Greenville College, Greenville, IL 1960, and an MBA from Indiana University, Bloomington, IN 1961. He taught business for a year at Malone College, Canton, OH before starting his career with "Ma Bell." Cris was recognized among Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities 1959-60, nominated for the Wall Street Journal Student Achievement Award, and was included in Outstanding Young Men in America 1970.
Cris enjoyed a memorable 36 year career with the Bell System starting with Western Electric Manufacturing, which became AT&T and retiring from Lucent Technologies as Assistant Vice President in 1996. During those years he was loaned to the City of Chicago as an Urban Fellow in 1969, and selected for AT&T's Management Training Program in Hopewell, NJ in 1973. Through the years he worked at twenty-two locations including Singapore.
His many skills included team building, production, quality control, and security, as well as recognizing potential in, and mentoring of staff. He found great joy in empowering others to succeed.
Cris was predeceased by his parents, Harold O. Dippel and Maudie [Streleski] Dippel, infant siblings Daryl and Carol and sister Cheryl [Dippel] Neer [Ernie].
He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Dianne [Cole] Dippel, children: Crispin Dippel, Jr. [Sarah Beth] Jackson, WY; Heather [Dippel] Dine, San Luis Obispo, CA; Douglas Smarr, II [Robyn], Elkwood, VA; and Karen [Smarr] Bond [Michael], Plano, TX, and grandchildren: John Smarr, Sarah Dippel, Emily Dippel, Michael Bond II, Grant Bond, Jake Dippel, Lauren Bond, AJ Peevy and Taylor Peevy Huff [Dan], three great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Cris and Dianne moved to Caberfae Peaks Resort in Cadillac, Michigan in 1996 to enjoy the snowy winters, downhill skiing and Michiganders living life to the fullest. Over the following years he consulted in management and team building, served on several committees with the United Methodist Church, and as President then Secretary/Treasurer of the Caberfae Ski Club. Known as Cris, Skip, or Obiwan, and lovingly called 'Mayor of Caberfae' or 'Mister Director',
Cris loved people, talked to everyone, and loved to compliment young families on their family interaction and children any chance he got. He could seriously correct someone while allowing them to feel good about the interaction and themselves. He loved to travel, enjoy fine food, go to bed on schedule, and cherished life in general. He laughed a lot, including at himself. He loved Dippel's World Famous Popcorn Balls, Sue's Chocolate Malt, Thirsty's vanilla ice cream, and many other goodies.
Cris was a wonderful husband, a great father and grandfather, a valued friend, willing mentor, and a creative story teller. He will be greatly missed. "Crispin, the man, the myth, the legend."
The family will have a celebration of life late this summer. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Harrietta United Methodist Church or Hospice of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.