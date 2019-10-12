Culver Burton Throop

CADILLAC — Culver Burton Throop, age 92, of Cadillac passed away peacefully Thursday, October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Culver was born in Shepherd, Michigan, in 1927 to Frank and Nellie (Hubbell) Throop.

He served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. Culver worked for DOW Chemical for 35 years, retiring at the age of 52. In his retirement he enjoyed collecting antique bottles and stoneware, wintering in Oregon, and spent a summer volunteering and living in a fire lookout tower in Oregon.

He is survived by his children, Alfred (Claudia) Throop, Rosemary Stine, Larry (Sherry) Throop, Link (Mary) Throop, Sally Bodnar; 13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild coming in 2020.

Culver was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 70 years in 2015, Ila (Hendershot); sisters, Annalee Brown and Jaqueline Hernline.

The funeral service for Culver will be 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Pederson Funeral Home, 127 N Monroe St. NE, Rockford, MI 49341. There will also be a time of visitation one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to give a special thank you to his caregiver Becky Jo who helped him stay in his home as long as possible and the staff at Munson Hospice of Cadillac, Faith Hospice and StoryPoint.

Memorial contributions can be made in Culver’s name to Munson Healthcare Hospice Cadillac, 618 S. Mitchell St., Cadillac, MI 49601 or Faith Hospice, 2100 Raybrook SE, Suite 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546.

Cadillac News

Tags

