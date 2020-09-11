Michael Dean Dodde Marion - Michael Dean Dodde, age 51 of Marion, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at Samaritas in Cadillac. He was born on June 10, 1969 in Cadillac to Arnold and Janice (Boven) Dodde.
He had worked as a mechanic on automobiles, small engines, tractors, and anything that had wheels. He attended the Highland Christian Reformed Church.
He is survived by his family, Sarah Dodde and children, Ian Dodde, Eli Dodde, and Emily Dodde all of Marion. His parents, Arnold (Linda) Dodde of Evart and sister, Tammy (Tim) Hoekwater of Marion and nieces and nephew, Taylor, Harleigh, Destin, and Dustin are also surviving.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Boven Dodde, sister, Cindy Dodde, grandparents, Andrew and Ruth Dodde and Gerritt and Elsie Boven.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., at the Highland Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Dr. Gregory Kett officiating. Burial will take place in the Highland Hillside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 P.M. at the church on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, the Diabetes Association or the Heart Association. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfh@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.