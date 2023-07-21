CADILLAC — Phyllis Jane Lee of Cadillac passed away Monday, July 17, 2023, at home. She was 76.
Phyllis was born March 19, 1947, in Manton to Robert and Eleanora Lee.
Phyllis worked at AAR Mobility for over twenty years before she retired. When AAR hosted charity events, she delighted in the activities. She was proud when she scored a point in basketball using her granny shot. She very much enjoyed her job.
Phyllis took joy in walks, cookouts and croquet with family, diet coke and gardening. She was fond of flowers and was blessed with a green thumb. She raised money for foster children and children's charities. Phyllis was generous of spirit and with her talents. She was a talented seamstress and baker and shared this with family and friends. Phyllis adored spending time with her grandkids and got a kick out of watching them grow.
She is survived by her children: William Hirdning of Cadillac, Phil (Kami) Hirdning of Casper, Wyoming, GraceAnn VanNortrick of Cadillac, Gary Hirdning of Grayling and Andy Hirdning (Evie) of Cadillac; grandchildren: Anthony, Lily, Allison, Katelynn, Seth, Kasey and Josie; and sisters: Barbra Pike of Fruitport and Pat (Claude) Begelow of Manton.
Welcoming her to Heaven are her parents Robert and Eleanora Lee; sister Joan (Wayne) Chandler; brother Mike Lee; and brother-in-law Bruce Pike. Phyllis was especially looking forward to reconnecting with her granddaughter Sarah Hirdning.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Antioch Township Cemetery, Mesick, MI. Celebration will continue at Antioch Township Hall.
