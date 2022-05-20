CADILLAC — Suzanne "Sue" Carolyn Carlson passed away on May 17, 2022 in Cadillac, Michigan after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Sue was born September 25, 1941 in Ionia, Michigan to Robert and Pauline (Speckin) Coble. She was a graduate of Sexton High School in Lansing and Lansing Business University. In 1963 she married Hugh Carlson at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Lansing where they lived for six years before moving to Delta Township near Grand Ledge where they raised their family. She was employed at Ciba Specialty Chemical Company for 20 years retiring in 1999. In 2002 she and Hugh moved to their home in Cadillac where they spent summers and wintered in Florida.
Sue enjoyed shopping with family and friends as well as entertaining at their lake home. She was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Grand Ledge before moving to Cadillac. Sue was a past president of Epsilon Kappa Chapter of Phi Beta Kappa Sorority, St. Michaels Alter Society, St. Elizabeth Guide, The Catholic Womens Club, Cadillac Welcome Club and a member of St. Michaels Welcome Club in Grand Ledge and The Daughters of the American Revolution. She volunteered at Mercy Hospital, Second Chance Resale Store and St. Ann Gift Shop in Cadillac.
She had a passion for genealogy tracing her family to 1406 and Hugh's family to 1800's. She loved to travel and visited all 50 states, six continents and more than 40 countries.
Sue is survived by her husband, Hugh, of 59 years; daughter, Laura (John) Myers of Kalamazoo; sons, James of Dallas, Texas, John (Christan) of Grand Ledge and David (Denise) of Rochester Hills; eight grandchildren: Ian, Michael, Alex, Eric, Niclas, Sarah, Mitchell, Rachel; a brother, Donald Coble of Lansing and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Coble.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 23, 2022 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Cadillac with Reverend Fr. Michael Janowski as celebrant. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Cadillac.
Donations may be made to Michigan Parkinson's Foundation, 30400 Telegraph Rd Suite 150, Bingham Farms, MI 48025; St. Ann Food Bank, 800 West 13th Street, Cadillac, MI 49601; Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter, 932 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI 49601. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.