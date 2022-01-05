Curtis Lee Vann Jr., of Rose Lake Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at home. He was 51.
Curt was born on February 11, 1970, in Lincoln Park, Michigan to Curtis and Glenda (Burns) Vann Sr. He grew up downstate and was a graduate of Wyandotte High School. Curt entered into marriage with the former Susan Justice on November 23, 1991, in Flat Rock, MI. The couple relocated, and made their home in Northern Michigan in 2000.
Curt spent many years over the road creating a long career driving truck. It was a job that kept him away from his beloved wife and daughters for much of the year, but with his hardworking nature he continued on to be sure his family was cared for. The family was able to create many wonderful memories, joining Curt in his travels, as they visited places like Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, and Times Square in NY during New Years Eve, to name a few.
Curt was a true NASCAR fan and was awarded the opportunity to cheer on the drivers at Talladega, Daytona, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte, and Michigan International Speedway. His spark for the races began to dim, just a little, following the retirement of his favorite, #8 Dale Earnhardt Jr. He often could be found hunting and enjoying what downtime he had in the great outdoors. But nothing was more important to Curt than family. His children and grandchildren were very special to him and brought him great joy.
Curt is survived by his mother, Glenda Vann; his loving wife, Susan Vann of LeRoy; his two daughters, Amanda Vann, and Jessica Vann; his grandchildren, Vivian, Jameson, and Remington; Curt's in-laws, Joseph F. (Dorothy) Mateja; and one sister, Mona (Chris) Falletich; as well as many other loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Curtis Lee Vann Sr. just this past November.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. He will be laid to rest, near his home, at the Rose Lake Township Cemetery in LeRoy.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Susan Vann. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
