Curtis Shawn Eastway
Memoriams

Curtis Shawn Eastway was born in Cadillac, Michigan, on September 10, 1955. Shawn traveled to the musical realms of Heaven on August 9, 2021. He resided in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, with his partner Jacqueline.

Shawn found bliss on the water with his beloved boat Valhalla. When asked about sleeping on his boat he said, "It's the most peaceful sleep you can ever get, a slight rocking and the sound of the ocean breeze...my little taste of heaven".

Whether he was in a restaurant or just talking with someone on the street, people were happier after talking with Shawn. Shawn could find humor in the most mundane life circumstances.

Shawn was a humble man with extraordinary musical talent. He was phenomenal on the guitar as passion flowed from his fingertips. Shawn was a comedian with an uncanny ability to improvise musically. He would often ad lib during performances, always getting the audience laughing while his fellow bandmates wondered if they needed to turn off his mike. To know Shawn was to love Shawn.

Shawn is survived by his partner, Jacqueline Lester; children: Sean L Peterson (Dana) of Charlottesville, VA, Monica Ann Eastway of Big Sur, CA, Ashley Teresa Sipe (Mason) of Grand Rapids and Lewis Jack Eastway of Muskegon; his sister Lisa Eastway; brothers Mark (Shelly) Eastway and Steve Eastway (Nora); two grandchildren; four nephews; and 4 nieces.

Shawn is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and JoAnn Eastway, and brother, David Eastway.

There will be a simple memorial service at Highland Cemetery on September 4, 2021, at 4 p.m. The Highland Cemetery is located at 9450 23 Mile Road, Marion, Michigan, just west of Highland Christian Reformed Church. A virtual Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 12. Please contact Monica Eastway at monica.eastway@yahoo.com for details and registration.

Cadillac News

Tags

