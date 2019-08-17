SEBRING, Fla. — Cynthia Ann Gorman, 81, of Sebring, Florida, formerly of Cadillac, Michigan, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away July 1 after a brief illness.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, John; children, Michael (Barbara) Gorman, Daniel Gorman and Lisa (Michael) Leonard. She was the proud grandmother of Jessica (Matt) Johnson, Tom (Emily) Gorman, Kristen (John) Aikens, Phil Gorman, Connor, Sean, Brendan and Molly Leonard; and great-grandson, Max Aikens. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Tom Gorman; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Bruce and Patti Dillenbeck.

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents, John and Thelma (Norton) Collins; brother, Donald Coates; sister, Iris Brunhke; special aunt, Ann Stephan; and grandson, Joseph Gorman.

After getting engaged upon graduation from Creston High School, John and Cindy began raising their family in Kentwood. Eventually, they moved to Cadillac where they opened their own business. Cindy took great pride in growing the business and was the President of Cadillac Floor Covering. She was also very committed to contributing to the community in whatever way she was needed. She served as President of the Rotary Club, Rotary District's Assistant Governor and President of the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce. She gave generously of her time and talent and was always willing to help in a multitude of ways. Because of this giving spirit she was honored as Cadillac's Citizen of the Year in 1995.

When she was not working, she loved to read, go to the movies, and travel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. All who knew Cindy appreciated her quick wit. Her ability to laugh and make others laugh in almost any situation will be greatly missed.

There will be a funeral mass at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 6369 Belmont Ave., Belmont, Michigan, on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m., Reverend Anthony M. Pelak presiding. The family will greet visitors and family an hour prior to the service at the church.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.bankspagetheus.com.

Cadillac News

