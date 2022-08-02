Cynthia Faith Toepler

Beloved mother, sister and daughter, Cindy was a bubbly outgoing and compassionate person.
She made friends wherever she went.
She was born in Farmington Hills and moved to Cadillac in 1971.
She attended Cadillac Senior High School and lived in Cadillac until 1996.
She moved to Eaton Rapids where she started a very successful mortgage company in Lansing. She had many friends and always tried to help the unfortunate.
She cared deeply about her family and her animals.
She moved to Dearborn Heights in 2018 and spent a lot of very happy days with her mother and stepfather.
She loved her dog's Charlie and Oliver like her own children. Oliver who is the only survivor now lives with Julia her daughter in a beautiful home on a private lake with many acres to play. He now has a sister named Bark.
She enjoyed gardening, renovating homes, helping people in need and loved her children and granddaughter immensely.
She is survived by her daughter Julia Toepler; her partner Elena Sotririn; her son Terrence (T.J.) Toepler; her mother Betty J McCune; her sisters and brothers Candice (Konrad) Molter, Sherry (Randy) Allison, Terry (Victoria) Sizeland Dawn Sizeland, David Sizeland and Casey Sizeland; her grandchild River Toepler; many nieces and nephews: Matthew (Tabitha) Vickery, Lauren (Will) Lizenby, Andrew Vickery, Maggie Molter, Bok Molter, James (Emma) Allison, Clayton (Courtney) Allison, Cyrus Allison, Theresa (Josh) Castle, Anthony (Amber) Sizeland, Tristin Vincent, Taylor Vincent, Travis Vincent, Hailey Sizeland, Sabbrina Sizeland, Emily Sizeland and Jessie Sizeland; and many great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Terrance Sizeland; stepfather William T. McCune the 3rd; and her grandparents: Henry and Donna (Sharp) Sizeland and Floyd and Lillian Taylor.
Her memorial services will be held at the Cadillac Senior High School auditorium at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 7.
Any contributions in her memory should be made to the Wexford county animal shelter.
