Cynthia Jean Bazuin (Agema) 92, of McBain went home to be with her Lord on November 10, 2022. Cynthia was born on May 12, 1930 in Clam Union Township to Joseph and Jennie (Doornbos) Agema. She married Marvin M Bazuin on September 2, 1949, at Prosper Christian Reformed Church and were married for almost 73 years when Marvin preceded her in death on August 6, 2022.
Cynthia is survived by her four children, Sue (Rick) Cox of Edinburg, PA, Ron (Jan) Bazuin, Carol (Les) VanDrie of McBain, and Mary (Robert) Hill of Quakertown PA. 6 grandchildren - Rachel (Steve) Yeager, Josh (Brittany) Cox, Mark Cox, Rebecca Bazuin, Cindy Bazuin and Bill (Brandy) Baas - and 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister Ruth Clayton; brothers-in-law Lewis Bazuin, Jr and Casper Dick; sister-in-law Bertie Agema. Also, her special caregiver who was like family, Toni Schierbeek of McBain.
Cynthia was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Dick; four brothers, Ted (Jane), Lewis (Nettie), Alvin (Gezina) and Kenneth Agema; two great granddaughters, Haley Andrews-Bazuin and Amber Fitzgerald; two sons-in-law Douglas Baas and David Carlson. Cynthia was also preceded in death by her in-laws, John (Effie) Bazuin, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Henrietta (Dave) Smith, Leone (Everett) VanderMeulen, Pearl (Anton) Spoelma, Tena Bazuin, and Sy Buning
Cynthia was a member of the former McBain Christian Reformed Church for 65 years. She taught Sunday school there for many of those years. She also taught Bible School and Bible Club. She was currently a member of Prosper Christian Reformed Church.
After her children had all started school, Cynthia worked as a housekeeper for several families while continuing to work as a homemaker.
Cynthia enjoyed volunteering wherever she felt needed. She volunteered at Autumnwood of McBain for 31 years. She also volunteered at Friends Thrift Store, Lighthouse Café and the jail ministry for 15 years.
Cynthia was an avid gardener and did a lot of canning and freezing. She enjoyed sharing the fruits and vegetables with her family and friends. She was also known for her homemade cinnamon rolls and pies. She also enjoyed making flower arrangements, crocheting and reading.
The family would like to thank Matt & Tawnya Ebels and the staff at Quiet Creek AFC in Falmouth for their tender loving care. You are very much appreciated!
Visitation will be Sunday, November 13 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain; with a private burial service on Monday with Rev. Steve Boven officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Cynthia's name to:
Prosper Christian Reformed Church, 1975 E Prosper Rd, Falmouth MI 49632 or Friends Ministry, 3728 S Morey Rd, Lake City MI 49651
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.