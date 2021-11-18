Cynthia S. Poulos of Cadillac passed away November 15, 2021 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 78.

Cyndy was born June 30, 1943 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Richard T. and Rita Jo (Smith) Parrette and they preceded her in death.

She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw and later moved to Cadillac in 1978. Cyndy worked at K-Mart in Cadillac for over 17 years. She enjoyed shopping for knick knacks and adult coloring books. Cyndy enjoyed trips to Mackinaw Island and traveling the United States, especially Nashville. She enjoyed snowmobiling and spending time on the pontoon, at the beach and camping in the summer. Cyndy was a devoted grandmother, who loved all her grandchildren very much.

On August 28, 1970 in Saginaw she married Richard A. Poulos and he survives her along with children: Kimberly (Clifford) Wilkinson of Cadillac, Jamie (Dean) Walker of LeRoy, Christopher (Trina) Poulos of Big Rapids; grandchildren: Tara (Chris) Donzell, Robert (Krista) Fisk, Travis (Jessica) Wilkinson, Jacob (Renee) Torrey, Gregory (Megan) Torrey, Deanna (Joel) Felsk, Kayla Walker, Kallie Poulos, Katie (Michael) Hoffman, Kristen Cranney, Justyn Cranney; many, many great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; siblings: Richard (Val) Parrette of Indiana, Jane (Richard) LeFere of Jackson, and Candy (Brian) Gudowski of Cadillac.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Kim and Mike Parrette and a sister, Sharon Ulrey.

Memorial services will be held 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Chaplain Walter Ross officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the hospice organization of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

