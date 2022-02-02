Cyril Keith "Cy" Davis, age 96, formerly of Marion, went to sleep in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
Cy was born April 30, 1925 in Dighton to Elmo and Carrie (Roose) Davis.
He was married January 12, 1946 to Beverly Maxine Davison. Maxine preceded him in death in 2019.
Cy was a farmer the majority of his life and trucked grain. He was an avid hunter.
Cy was a member of the Gideons International and the Cadillac First Church of the Nazerene. He had been involved for over fifteen years with the Missaukee County Jail Ministry.
Cy is survived by his daughters, Phyllis (Greg) Raymond of Indiana and Beverly (Paul) Siewinski of Tustin, six grandchildren, Tonia Chamberlin, Trisha Raymond, Tiffany (Toni) Vitali, Tammy (Brad) Schultheis, Ashley Schut and Aaron Schut, twelve great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Emma Neff of Cadillac.
Cy was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jessie Pauline Hoaglund Heyd.
A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Cadillac First Church of the Nazerene. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastors Steve Boven and Gil Thibault officiating.
Burial will be held in the spring at the Richland Township Cemetery in Lucas.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gideon International in lieu of flowers.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home website at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
