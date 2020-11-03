Daisy Marie Cotterman, of Evart, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in her sleep. Mrs. Cotterman was 97.
Daisy was born on December 28, 1922 in Sears, MI the daughter of Percy and Rosa (Anderson) Edwards. Daisy was a proud United States Navy veteran of World War II.
On, December 5, 1952 she married Charles W. Cotterman. She worked at Holly Carburetor in Clare then moved to Midland where she worked as a nurse's aide at Midland Hospital. Daisy later moved to Evart after the passing of her husband in 1995.
Daisy was inseparable from her sister Maude Carson, who just recently passed. They spent many hours with their friends having coffee at McDonalds and playing board games and cards with each other. She looked forward to spending time with friends and family and eating out.
Daisy is survived by four generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren that include: her daughters, Patricia (Leroy) Clark of Evart, Sandra Vanderhoef of Barryton, Rosa (Jim) Fuller of LeRoy and Josie Bingham oaf Evart; one son, Charles (Linda) Cotterman of Battle Creek and many nieces and nephews.
Daisy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Maude and Rosa, grandchildren Dwane Lowrie and Shawn Cotterman and an infant grandson.
The family will greet friends at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart on Thursday, November 5th, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. A private family only funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 1:00p.m. with Pastor Mark Bullock officiating. Interment will be at Midland Memorial Gardens, 11:00am Friday, Nov 6th.
Memorial contributions in Daisy's name can be made to Spectrum Health Hospice. Share a memory with the family at www.coreyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.