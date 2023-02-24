Dale A. Sperling
Memoriams

Dale A. Sperling, Sr. of Boon passed away, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 86.

Dale was born July 26, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Ralph and Florence (Montney) Sperling and they preceded him in death. On November 24, 1956 in Flint, Michigan he married Viola I. Bell and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2021.

Dale had a kind heart and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed trains and model trains. A highlight for him was when all the family would come stay at his campground next to the house and spend time together.

He is survived by their children: Sheryl (Da) Munschy, Deborah Evens, Dale A. Sperling, Jr., Teri (James) Meyers; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lutey and his twin sister, Gail Zedemont.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Cremation has taken place no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"