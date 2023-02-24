Dale A. Sperling, Sr. of Boon passed away, Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 86.
Dale was born July 26, 1936 in Flint, Michigan to Ralph and Florence (Montney) Sperling and they preceded him in death. On November 24, 1956 in Flint, Michigan he married Viola I. Bell and she preceded him in death on May 11, 2021.
Dale had a kind heart and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed trains and model trains. A highlight for him was when all the family would come stay at his campground next to the house and spend time together.
He is survived by their children: Sheryl (Da) Munschy, Deborah Evens, Dale A. Sperling, Jr., Teri (James) Meyers; 23 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lutey and his twin sister, Gail Zedemont.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Cremation has taken place no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
