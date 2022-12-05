Dale Allen Sparks, age 75, of Manistee passed away on Tuesday November 29, 2022, at Sheldon Meadows Assisted Living Center in Hudsonville, Michigan.
He was born on February 10, 1947, in Cadillac, Michigan, the son of the late Harry and Irene (Fenton) Sparks. Dale graduated from Manistee High School in 1965 and went on to graduate from Baker College in 1967. On February 22, 1980, in Manistee, Dale married Mary Bajtka at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and they shared 42 years together.
Dale was a salesman for Kar Products for 25 years and then pursued other adventures before retiring in 2018.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, the 350 Club, Chamber of Commerce ambassador and was a previous school board member.
Dale found joy in camping, gardening, golfing, campfires, and tinkering in the yard. He also enjoyed going to the senior center, antique collecting, and officiating weddings. He was an avid supporter of all MHS and MCC education and sports. Dale loved telling stories and jokes. He was best known for his joyful smile and infectious laugh. Above all else, Dale loved his grandkids and spending time with them; he went by Pop-Pop.
Dale will be dearly missed by his wife Mary Sparks of Manistee, MI; children Erica (Troy) Lampen of Allendale, MI and Kyle (Megan) Sparks of Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren Gracie, Marley, and Josiah Lampen; siblings Lola (Ron) Swanson of Cadillac, MI and Lois Matteson of Manton, MI; sister-in-law Carol (Blair) Ross of Muskegon, MI; and many other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents Harry and Irene, Dale was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Lyle Matteson.
A Celebration of Life for Dale will be held on Saturday December 10, 2022, at 12:00PM at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Manistee. Family will receive friends from 9:00AM until the time of service at noon. A luncheon and time of fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America.
Please share a memory with Dale's family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
