Dale D Herring, 86, of Reed City, Michigan passed away in the comfort of his home on February 21st, 2022. He was born in Chase, Michigan on October 8th, 1935 to Perry F Herring, Sr, and Tressa P (Rogers) Herring. Dale was married to Treva Francis Spaugh for nearly 60 years, who preceded him in death in 2016. He was also preceded in death by their beloved daughter, Michelle "Shelly," in 1985.
Mr. Herring was a mechanic by trade and loved tinkering in his garage. He was known far and wide as the best in his trade and could fix just about anything. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and his Western novels. But most of all, he enjoyed visiting with his four grandchildren, large extended family, and friends.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Navidi, and son, Kevin Herring. Dale is also survived by his deeply loved grandchildren, Christopher Navidi (Alyssa), Yasaman Michelle Navidi Salyers (Chris), Devon Herring, and Joseph Buffa Herring. He is also survived by his sister Deloris "Lorty" Wood, brother Larry Herring, and sister Sharon Marcellus. Further surviving are his brother-in-law Gene "Bud" Spaugh, and sisters-in-law Vickie (Seth) Coon, and Jeanette Wollert.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and interment at Chase Township Cemetery will be scheduled at a future date.
