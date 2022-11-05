Dale D Herring, 86, of Reed City, Michigan passed away in the comfort of his home on February 21st, 2022.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services and interment will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Chase Township Cemetery, E 64th Street and S Hawkins Road, Chase, MI 49677. A Memorial Reception will follow at Barton Township Hall 7860 E 17 Mile Rd, Reed City, MI 49677.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. View the complete obituary at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com
