Dale D. Richardson of Cadillac passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 from complications of Parkinson's disease at Sunnyside Assisted Living. He was 79.
Dale as born in Muskegon on December 23, 1941 to Orrin and Vivian Richardson, they preceded him in death. Dale moved to Cadillac with his family at a young age. He married June Knapp on March 18, 1961 and they were married for 60 years.
Dale started his work ethics at a young age at his parent's greenhouses shoveling coal to provide heat in the greenhouses; he also delivered flowers in the surrounding areas. Dale then began working at Cadillac Auto Refinishing and Armstrong Chevrolet Body Shop. He moved onto his plumbing, heating and air conditioning business for 30 years. Dale was well known in Cadillac and surrounding areas.
He was always a busy person and enjoyed his pursuits very much like, skiing, golf, bowling, cards, horseback riding, biking, traveling and especially his grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his wife, June; son Mark and Sheila Richardson; daughter, Kristine and David Albrecht; grandchildren: Miranda and Spencer Richardson and Nicole Fulton; and great granddaughter, Eleanor Jane Fulton; his sister, Arlene Scholten; brother, David and Meridith Richardson. Dale just became a great grandfather for the first time and another is expected next year. Many nieces and nephews are also surviving.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan Cadillac Chapter or the charity of your choice.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
