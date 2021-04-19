Dale Dee Wing, age 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 16, 2021. Dale fought a long and hard battle with cancer and has finally won. He is rejoicing with Jesus now.
Dale was born on December 10, 1956 to Merle and Maxine (Helmboldt) Wing. He loved regaling his family with stories of his growing up years. He met the love of his life, Deborah Six, as a teenager and married her on August 20, 1977. He loved her deeply and they spent a rich lifetime together.
Dale worked hard his entire life, brought glory to God, and touched the lives of everyone he met. He owned a fourth-generation construction company and proudly served his community as a member of the Marion Community Fire Department. He raised beef cows and also enjoyed helping his youngest son David harvest crops every summer. He was very talented with building and fixing things and was proud of his creations. He also looked forward to camping and fishing with his family every summer.
Dale loved his family deeply. His biggest desire was to point them, and everyone, to Jesus. He battled multiple cancers since the age of 45 and fought valiantly and with dignity. He remained faithful to God and often gave testimony to God's goodness and healing hand in his life. Now he has received his complete healing. He was a gentle, kind, encouraging, optimistic and loving soul who leaves a giant hole in our hearts. But we cling to God's promises and grieve as those who have hope.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, three siblings, Donald, Melody and Paul, his father-in-law, Floyd Six and brothers-in-law Jim Grady and Russel Kreml. He is survived and lovingly missed by his wife, Deborah, children Dale Brad (Janean) Wing, Derek (Tricia) Wing, DeAnna (Joe Bates) Wing, David (Linda) Wing, and Danielle (Trevor) Ozeran, as well as 20 grandchildren, Ethan, Savannah, Abigail, Marissa, Cara, Meira, Zachary, Noah and Aleena Wing; Makayla, Masyn, Brydan, Carsyn and Sophya Wing; Katelyn and Nevaeh Larson; Maxwell and Benjamin Wing; and Lillian and Madelyn Ozeran. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Bernice Six, siblings Eloise Kreml, Danny (Marcella) Wing, and Yvonne (Mike) Hatfield, brothers-in-law Floyd, Mike and Mark (Adriana) Six, sisters-in-law Sandy Grady and Kay Wing, and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
2 Timothy 4:6-8 "For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing."
Private family funeral services will be held with Rev. Bob Zeeryp officiating with burial in the Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Visitation will be held on Monday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
