MARION — Dale Dennis Williams Jr., age 68, of Marion passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
He was born on March 7, 1951 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Dale Herbert and Ardith Arlene (Johnson) Williams. Dale married his high school sweetheart Dawn (Rockafellow) Williams on July 18, 1970 in Marion, Michigan.
Dale was employed for 31 years at the Four Winns Boat Company in Cadillac and had recently retired in 2017. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was a passionate deer hunter. He would spend afternoons fishing on the river and time cross country skiing through the woods with family. He spent many hours working in the yard and maintaining the vegetable garden. He was also an avid bowler at the Pines for many years. His most recent time spent has been proudly following the grandchildren in all of their activities and sporting events.
Dale is survived by his wife, Dawn Williams of Marion; children, Dale A. (Adriana) Williams of Cadillac, Darcy (Shawn) Murphy of Marion; grandchildren, Cami Williams (Spencer Whitbeck), Grant Williams, Emma Williams, Faith Williams, Connor Murphy, Carson Murphy, Carter Murphy; siblings, Kathy (Steve) Pifer of Marion, Todd (Jennifer) Williams of Marion, and Tony (Kelly) Williams of Shingleton, Michigan. Several in-laws also are surviving, Karen Lotter of Falmouth, Murray (Bonnie) Rockafellow of Marion, David (Darlene) Rockafellow of Indiana, Oleda (Dean) Raymond of Marion, Henry (Deborah) Rockafellow of Manton, and Brian (Karen) Rockafellow of Charlevoix. Dale is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Ardith Williams; brother, Mark Anthony Williams; father in-law and mother in-law, Allen A. and Oral S. Rockafellow; and brother in-law, Doug Rockafellow.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, with Pastor Jim Mort officiating. Visitation will begin at noon until the time of service on Sunday. There will be a luncheon following the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Park Lake Cemetery, Marion Township.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made out to a charity of their choice. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home of McBain, thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
