Dale Eugene Boughner, Benzonia, passed away on January 1, 2021 at the age of 88. Dale was born on October 23, 1932 in Cadillac, MI to his parents Ralph and Cecila Boughner.
After graduating high school, Dale served in the National Guard, starting in December 1955. He was ranked specialist first class and was honorably released in November 1957. After serving, Dale met and married the love of his life, Roselle Boughner, in Cadillac, MI on September 26, 1959. They moved to Traverse City and had four children. Later they moved to Frankfort to raise their family. There, they established and ran D&R Automotive for many years. He was also an avid Panther fan, going to any and every game he could. Dale also took care of the maintenance of Lockhard Field for seven years. He will always be remembered as the funny and humorous guys he was.
Dale is survived by his sister, Carol Baldwin; children, Brian Boughner, Barry Boughner, and Brenda Popp; grandchildren, Ivy Joslin, Jonny (Keeton) Bower, Brandon (Ashley) Boughner, Brianne (Johnathan) Snider, Brad Boughner, Britney Boughner, Hanah Newsum, Niki (J.J.) Popp, and Allison (Gavin) Popp; as well as numerous great-grandchildren.
Dale is preceded in death by both parents, Ralph and Cecila Boughner; sisters, Nancy and Barb; wife, Roselle Boughner; and son, Bill Boughner.
A memorial for Dale will be held at a later date. Jowett Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for the family.
