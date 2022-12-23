Dale Eugene Mortensen of Cadillac passed away, Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 66.

Dale was born July 31, 1956 in Cadillac to Emmett and Joyce (Moomey) Mortensen.

He graduated from Manton High School where he met his mentor, Smitty, his junior year English teacher. Smitty helped guide him to his path in the United States Navy. Dale became emancipated at age 17 and enlisted in the United States Navy. He was given the nickname, Mort, which followed him throughout his career.

Dale began his career at the end of the Vietnam War and had served as a GMG1. He had served on numerous ships for many long durations. He served on the USS Edson and USS Long Beach. Dale was a plank owner on the USS Iowa for 14 years. He was in Turret One when Turret Two exploded on April 19, 1989; he was responsible for securing the weapons and helping to identify the fallen after the explosion. Dale loved his career and was very dedicated to the Navy.

On July 10, 1999 in Standish, Michigan he married Deborah Kay Thorner and she survives him along with two daughters, eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his mother-in-law, Phyllis Thorner and brother-in-laws: Joseph (Sharon) Thorner, Donald (Becky) Thorner and Andrew (Amy) Thorner and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Emmett Mortensen and Joyce (Moomey) Cornell, by his first wife, Sharon and his father-in-law, Donald Thorner.

In accordance with Dale's wishes cremation has taken place.

