Dale Graber of Sears, MI, joined his beloved wife in Heaven on Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Grand Rapids. Dale was born on January 18, 1936 to Ed and Mary Graber. He graduated from Barryton High School in 1953. He also earned an Associate's Degree from Ferris State in 1980.
He married his wife, Beverly Ranshaw in 1955 and together they raised 3 children. Dale was a Loving Husband, and a Devoted Father and Grandfather. He enjoyed tinkering in his garage, fishing, trips to the U.P., but, most of all he enjoyed his sweet fur baby, Lilly, who was always by his side.
He will be dearly missed by: his Loving children; Julie Urick (Don) of Sears, Christy Kelly (Brian) of Big Rapids and Jim Graber (Jodi) of Sears; adoring grandchildren, Matthew Urick (Amy), Jeremy VanSyckle, Jason VanSyckle, Jackson Kelly, Jesse Graber, and Kyle Graber (Stephanie); as well as 8 great grandchildren, extended family and close friends.
Dale was preceded in death by: his wife, Beverly; his parents, 3 brothers and 3 great grandsons.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a family interment at Orient Township Cemetery in Sears. Per Dale's request, there will be no public services. Condolences can be left online at coreyfuneralhome.com
