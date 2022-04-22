Dale H. Techentien
Memoriams

Dale H. Techentien was born September 10, 1935 in Saginaw, MI and spent most of his 86 years in Saginaw and Cadillac. His life on this earth ended on April 18, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. He suffered from renal failure and passed comfortably without suffering.

Dale was born and raised in Saginaw, the son of Walter and Selma Techentien. At 19 years old he went to work for Saginaw Steering Gear. He completed their first apprentice class and worked his way up to be one of the managers of the tool and die shop. He worked there until he retired from General Motors in 1993. During his early working years, he was a very active member of Pioneer Lodge 79 and was a Master Mason. He also served his country in the Naval Reserves for 8 years, which meant the world to him. Most of his free time was spent in Cadillac, MI at their family cabin that he helped build with his family in the 1940s. He was a great lover of water and spent a large amount of time out in his pontoon boat. Dale was a tinkerer, problem solver and a master craftsman, creating a crib, cradle and rocking horse for his granddaughters. After retiring he had a small business where he made and sold hundreds of pens. Dale can never be replaced but will always be remembered.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann (Wegner) Techentien; his two daughters, Debra Wheeler (Andrew) and Diann Young (Mike); and his three granddaughters Kathleen, Rachel and Tessa.

Cadillac News

Tags

