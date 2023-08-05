Dale Lavern Hooker
Memoriams

Dale Lavern Hooker, 84, of Cadillac, passed peacefully away on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at his home in Cadillac surrounded by his loving family.

Dale was born January 29, 1939, in Evart. He was the son of Stanley and Elvia (Hinkley) Hooker. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1956. He entered into marriage with the former Joyce Ann Cox on March 10, 1962 (her birthday) at his parent's home in Cadillac.

He was a man of many talents. He loved fishing of kinds, hunting with crossbow and rifle. He operated Dale's Auto Repair and Junk Yard, Hooker Trucking; transported the national capital Christmas tree to Washington D.C. in 1988; ran Captain Hook Charter in Elberton; built, maintained and operated Bunker Hill Golf Course for 11 years; and sold firewood. He loved his westerns and gardening.

He raced no. 35 stock car at Cadillac Fairgrounds and Merritt Speedway for 21 years.

Dale is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years, Joyce Hooker of Cadillac; daughter Cindy Hooker; granddaughter Audrey Hooker; twin great-grandsons Lucas and Carter Letts, all from Manton; sister Wanda Hoffmeyer of Hamilton; and sister-in-law Janice Cox of Byron. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and good friends Scott and Judy Jarvis and Rose Brown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Thelma Hunt and Lela Martin.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will be held at Selma Township Cemetery at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared with family online at www.cremationservicesonly.com. The family is being served by Cremation Services Only.

Cadillac News

