Dale Lee Peterson of LeRoy passed away, October 21, 2021 at his home. He was 75.
Dale was born March 4, 1946 in Reed City to Robert L. and Evelyn M. (Ochs) Peterson and they preceded him in death. On October 31, 1968 in Syracuse, New York while he was stationed there for the Air Force, he married MaryKay Raven and she preceded him in death on May 6, 2021.
He graduated from LeRoy High School in 1964. During his 25 plus year career with UPS Dale developed many life- long friendships. He was proud of his achievements, having earned the Circle of Honor for 25 years of safe driving. He was a package driver for the majority of his career, ending with driving semi before retirement.
Dale was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church of Tustin. He loved spending time in the woods, hunting, fishing and spending time at his pond. Dale had a strong work ethic. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren and was very proud of them.
He is survived by their children: Mark Peterson, Michelle (Scott) Croton, Sarah (Cody) Hendrixson, Kelly (Richard) Trask; grandchildren: Tyler (Kayla) Croton, Zach Croton, Alex and Zoe Peterson, Lexi and Luke Hendrixson, Kolten Trask; great-grandchildren: Milo, TaShaun,Tytus, Xander, Alarik Croton; siblings: Shelly (Dan) Ciszewski, Jerry (Dorothy) Peterson; in-laws: Timothy (Sharon) Raven, Scott (Chris) Raven, Jeffery (Suzanne) Raven, Sally Nelson and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, October 25, 2021 at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin with Pastor Bob Kahly officiating. Friends may meet the family Sunday from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac and one hour prior to the service at church. His final resting place will be LeRoy Township Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Circle of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Tustin. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.