MARION — Dale Robert Beebe, age 69, of Marion passed away on May 6, at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on Dec. 22, 1950 to Floyd and Verna (Whitmill) Beebe at Cadillac. He married Gayle Sue Johnson on July 11, 1970 at the Pisgah Heights Church (Chapel Hill Wesleyan Church) of Marion.
Dale had driven a truck for many years for DeWitt Motor Freight hauling automotive parts for Evart Products, worked at Rubber and Plastics in Cadillac, and Riverside Electric at Marion. Dale had served in the Vietnam War in the US Army. He enjoyed playing guitar, deer hunting and all types of hunting, playing pool, bonfires and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Gayle Sue Beebe of Marion; his children, Traci Heyd of LeRoy and Jody (Ami) Beebe of Lake City. He has several grandchildren, Shayne Laarman, Gunner (Erika) Myers, Mallory Myers, Isaac Heyd, Richie Heyd, Savannah Heyd all of Cadillac, Jake Revette of Richland, N.C., Molly (Kyle) Cordova of Ann Arbor, and Tim Avila of Marion. He also has three great-grandchildren; along with his father, Floyd Beebe of Marion; mother-in-law, LaRue Johnson of Marion; in-laws, Darwin (Marie) Johnson, Harold (Lisa) Johnson of Marion, Beverly Johnson of Foley, Alabama, and Randy Johnson of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Verna Beebe and father in law, Harold William Johnson.
No services are being planned according to Dale’s wishes.
Memorial contributions can be made out to the family.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
