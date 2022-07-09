In memory of Dale Robert Dinsmore
Passed June 22, 2022
Born October 23, 1946
It is with incredibly full, but heavy hearts, the family of Dale Robert Dinsmore, 75, of Cadillac, Michigan, announce his peaceful passing.
In their 37 years of wedded bliss, the true love between Dale and his wife, Karen, was beyond fairy tales. His unwavering, energizing smile grew evermore brilliant when she was near. Their many adventures include their children: Cierra (Ben) Tayer, Kari (Mike) Musta, and Raine Dinsmore,;as well as, grandsons Harper, Wyatt, and Clayton Musta; and granddaughter, Ellis Dinsmore. Absolutely, the best Papa.
Jesus' beautiful, new angel is also survived by siblings Dan (Marian) Dinsmore, Dawn Vandenhavel, and Bill (Carolyn) Wilson.
This exceptional human was preceded in death by his parents, Loren & Lucille Dinsmore, and his siblings Jackie Dinsmore, Jerry Wilson, Ronnie Wilson, and Jim Wilson.
With so many cherished family members and friends made family through love, our fiesty Silver Fox shared a colorful life of travel, hunting, tomfoolery, and storytelling. His epic tales of hilarious California shenanigans, Vietnam near-death experiences, hitchhiking in New Zealand, and reenactments from his library of Dinsmore family debauchery were only surpassed by his magical ability to recount the legends of The Hunt. Each elaborate wave of his hand painted a fantastic picture of events that left no sense wanting. To his hunting companions of all ages, may the Buck Slayer have a special place in your hearts where you resided in his and know he will ever be guiding you on your wild journey.
In his honor, we implore you to appreciate your loved ones, develop an immense connection with nature, be compassionate, and find humor even through heartache. A Celebration of Life service is planned to start at 3 p.m. on July 30, 2022 at Interlochen Eagles.
