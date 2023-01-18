Dale Wayne Tessman, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was 58.
Dale was born on August 30, 1964, in Osceola County, Michigan. He grew up in LeRoy and became a graduate of Pine River High School. Dale answered the call of duty and entered into the United States Navy. He did his time at boot camp in Orlando before becoming stationed in Corpus Christi, FL. Dale returned to Michigan making his home in Cadillac, where he started his working years at Mercy Hospital Renal Center. He then went on to find employment with Walmart and moved into management for a number years before his health began to decline.
Dale was instrumental in the Dart Club and competitions that took place at the Roaring 20's. He could often be found running, competing, or just enjoying a game of darts with friends on the weekends. Dale also spent time playing computer games or in years past having fun with others at karaoke. Dale will be remembered for his big heart, his friendly and outgoing nature.
Dale is survived by his mother, Kathryn "May" Koehn of Evart, MI; his loving siblings, Frank (Victoria Frush) Henry, Tammy Koehn, Linda Owens, Chuck (Jackie) Tessman, Randy (Erin) Salisbury, Richard Tessman, Christopher Tessman, and Wayne Tessman Jr.; numerous special nieces and nephews; a life-long friend Debbie Smith; as well as other loving family members, friends, and former co-workers. He was preceded in death by his father Wayne Tessman Sr., brother, Michael Tessman, and a baby brother, Kenneth.
Cremation has taken place and services will take place at a later date when weather is more favorable.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
