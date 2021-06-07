Dale Wayne VanHaitsma age 64 of McBain passed away on June 4, 2021 at his mother's home in Falmouth as a result of medical issues. He was born on October 1, 1956 in Grand Rapids to Bernard (Bud) and Louise (Riedel) VanHaitsma. He married Joy Annette Vandenboss on July 7, 1984 at East Leroy, Michigan.
Following his graduation from high school he obtained an associate's degree from NMC in Traverse City. Dale retired from the US Navy in 1999 after 24 years of service for his country. He was a CPO and had spent time on submarines. After his retirement he worked at Family Farm and Fleet, Falmouth Co-Op-McBain Branch and for Salisbury Trucking. He was a member of the Jackson Koster Gray Post 300 in Lake City. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and working on small engines.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Annette VanHaitsma of McBain, two children, James VanHaitsma of McBain and Amanda (Ethan) Earnest of Midland. He was blessed with one granddaughter, Elwyn Earnest of Midland. His siblings are, Karen (Lee) Curtis of McBain and Bruce VanHaitsma of McBain. He has a niece and nephew, Nikki (Billy) Conway of Lake City and Shawn Curtis of McBain and grand nephew and niece, Ashton Conway and Olivia Conway.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Bud VanHaitsma and a brother, Steve VanHaitsma.
Private family services will take place. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
