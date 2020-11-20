CADILLAC — Dallas A. Ashbay, of Cadillac, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 80.
Dallas was born on May 3, 1940 in Manton to Virgil & Clara (Poulson) Ashbay and they preceded him in death.
In 1958, Dallas graduated from Manton High School. Dallas continued to be active in the Manton alumni festivities throughout the years. After graduating he delivered milk for Swartwood Dairy for several years. From 1960 to 1966 he served in the National Guard. In 1965, he began his career for the United Postal Service where he served for 32 years, retiring in 1997. After his retirement he came to work at Peterson Funeral Home and served there for 21 years. He was passionate about his work and loved serving others.
Dallas enjoyed playing baseball, bowling, golfing, hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed traveling with special friends, Ray and Judy Hill. He was an avid sports fan; especially his beloved Detroit Tigers. If you were blessed to be a friend or a neighbor you will know that he was a servant at heart, often looking for ways to bless others in some way. He loved to walk the town of Cadillac and would greet anyone that crossed his path. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Cadillac since 1962 and had served as a trustee there. He also served on the trustee board at South Community United Methodist Church while his wife was playing the piano there. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
On September 15, 1962 at the First Baptist Church in Cadillac he married Esther VanderVlught and she survives him along with their children: Mark Ashbay, Paul (Mari) Ashbay all of Cadillac, Sue (Aaron) Whipple of Lake City and Sarah (James) Burkhart of Mount Pleasant; special nephew, Michael Johnson of Grand Rapids; grandchildren: Canada (Justin) VanderVelde, Dallas (Chelsea) Ashbay, Megan Whipple, Aric Whipple, Emilie Burkhart, Lily Burkhart; great grandchildren: Henry, Julian, Houghton and Sawyer; step-grandchildren: Brooke, Kaycie; step great grandchildren: Sophia & Josiah; sisters: Edith Janell Williams, Valerie Larr both of Manton and Bethel Eckert of Fife Lake and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Phyllis Conley.
Private family graveside services will be held at Lucas Cemetery in Missaukee County with Pastors David McMahon and Chad Zaucha officiating. A memorial service for Dallas will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Retirees. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
