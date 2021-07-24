Dallas Raymond McKinney of Chase passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at his lake house. He was 80 years old.

He was born September 10, 1940 in Pontiac to Clarence and Martha (Coe) McKinney and attended Lake Orion Schools. He retired from General Motors after 27 years employed with the company. Dallas moved from Oxford with his family to the Chase area in 1993. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Moose Lodge and Greasy Finger Two-Cylinder Tractor Club. Mr. McKinney enjoyed reading about history and collecting historical objects.

He is survived by his wife Pauline of Chase; son Todd of Reed City; grandchildren Paul, Andrew, and Sabrina; 7 great grandchildren; and his sister Carol Nagel of Columbiaville.

Services will take place in the near future. The family will notify the public once they decide on a date.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.