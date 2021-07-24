Dallas Raymond McKinney of Chase passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at his lake house. He was 80 years old.
He was born September 10, 1940 in Pontiac to Clarence and Martha (Coe) McKinney and attended Lake Orion Schools. He retired from General Motors after 27 years employed with the company. Dallas moved from Oxford with his family to the Chase area in 1993. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Moose Lodge and Greasy Finger Two-Cylinder Tractor Club. Mr. McKinney enjoyed reading about history and collecting historical objects.
He is survived by his wife Pauline of Chase; son Todd of Reed City; grandchildren Paul, Andrew, and Sabrina; 7 great grandchildren; and his sister Carol Nagel of Columbiaville.
Services will take place in the near future. The family will notify the public once they decide on a date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.