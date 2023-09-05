Daniel Allen Shivlie, of Cadillac and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Thursday August 31st 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Flint MI to Nancy Chrisler on April 7, 1976.
He is survived by sons- Jacob and Joshua, parents- James and Nancy Shivlie, fiance- Shelly Montague, biological father- Anthony Marshan and family, future step daughters- Ashley and Danielle, 4 loving grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by wife- Shannon, grandparents on both sides of the family and many loving aunts and uncles.
Dan loved to watch NASCAR, wildlife, camping, spending time with family, grilling out, and working on his family's cars.
Memorial services will be Saturday September 9, 2023 at 12 pm, with a luncheon to follow, at the Jennings Community Church.
He was 47 years old.
