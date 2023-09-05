Daniel Allen Shivlie
Memoriams

Daniel Allen Shivlie, of Cadillac and formerly of Lake City, passed away on Thursday August 31st 2023, at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Flint MI to Nancy Chrisler on April 7, 1976.

He is survived by sons- Jacob and Joshua, parents- James and Nancy Shivlie, fiance- Shelly Montague, biological father- Anthony Marshan and family, future step daughters- Ashley and Danielle, 4 loving grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by wife- Shannon, grandparents on both sides of the family and many loving aunts and uncles.

Dan loved to watch NASCAR, wildlife, camping, spending time with family, grilling out, and working on his family's cars.

Memorial services will be Saturday September 9, 2023 at 12 pm, with a luncheon to follow, at the Jennings Community Church.

He was 47 years old.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"