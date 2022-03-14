Daniel Duane Babcock of Manton died Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at his home. He was 60. Dan was born on March 4, 1961 in Cadillac to Orson & Joan (Lovell) Babcock.
Dan was a lover of fishing, cards, and entertainment and lived life to the fullest each day, enjoying the simple pleasures of life. He would spend much of his time enjoying a game of cards with his family and friends or out on the lake fishing in
peace with his partner Kathy Ostrander. Dan was a loving, funny, outgoing, and generous man. He would do whatever it took to make you smile or help you in any way he could. He worked many occupations throughout his life but ended his working days as a farmer. He was taken too soon and will be missed by his lifetime of friends and family.
Survivors include his children: youngest Daniel Duane Babcock Jr. of Nashville, second eldest Eric Michael Babcock of Germany, and Aaron Collins of Manton; his mother, Joan Babcock of Manton; 3 siblings: Bruce Babcock, Kenny Babcock and Tony Babcock; 2 nephews and 1 niece.
Dan was preceded in death by his father, Orson Babcock and a brother, Chuck Babcock.
Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Manton at a later date. His son Daniel Babcock is putting together services details. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.