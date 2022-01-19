Daniel Duane Larson of Cadillac passed away, Monday, January 17, 2022 at Green Acres Assisted Living. He was 83.
Dan was born July 3, 1938 in Cadillac to Theodore E. and Bertha K. (Swanberg) Larson and they
preceded him in death.
He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and later earned his associate degree from Ferris State University. Dan then served in the United States Navy. Dan later worked for General Motors in Flint for five years. He then came back to Cadillac and worked at Zion Lutheran Church and The Congregational Church. Dan then worked for Deano Fryer at his store and lastly worked at the First Presbyterian Church in Cadillac for many years until retirement, where he was also a long time member. Dan enjoyed being outdoors, artwork, riding his bike and going for hikes. Artwork ran in his family. He was also a talented carpenter and built his own home.
He is survived by his siblings: Richard (Sally) Larson of Howell, Diane Larson (Jim Diehl) of Cadillac, Jerry (Dianne) Larson of Utah and many nieces and nephews.
A family graveside service will be held in the spring at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
An online guestbook is available at petersonfh.com.
