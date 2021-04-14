Daniel Edward Loney, longtime resident of Antioch Township, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 90.
Dan was born on November 28, 1930, at home in Liberty Township near Manton to parents, Helmer and Etta (Jensen) Loney. Dan grew up in the Mesick area and became a graduate of Mesick Consolidated High School in 1949. He proudly served his country as a Corporal with the 321st Signal Battalion in the United States Army during the Korean War. Dan entered into marriage with the former Christina M. Jones on August 23, 1953, at the Minar Bible Church in Mesick.
Dan made his living working at Housler's Sawmill for a good number of years, until retiring in 1992. Previously, he had spent time working at the Campbell, Wyant and Cannon Foundry Company in Muskegon and the Cadillac Malleable. He was a proud lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and will be deeply missed by many.
Dan is survived by his loving wife of over 67 years, Christina Loney of Mesick; his four daughters, Marjorie (Lawrence) Keese, Connie (Elmer) Phillips, Betty Posey, and Alice Chandler; his brothers, Joseph (Caroline) Loney, Alfred (Susanne) Loney, and Orman Loney; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by her sisters, Lucy, Pat, and Ellen; sister-in-law, Darla; his parents and In-laws.
Per his wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Interment will be held at the Antioch Township Cemetery in Mesick. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.