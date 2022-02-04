Daniel George Mills, age 78, passed away on February 2, 2022 at his home in Lake City surrounded by family and friends.
Dan was born in Detroit, on June 12, 1943 to George and Irma (Sherman) Mills.
He was united in marriage to Dawn Minthorn on September 12, 1964 in Lake City.
Dan graduated from Osborn High School in Detroit in 1961 and was a proud veteran serving in the United States Navy.
He worked as a tool and die maker for 30 years in Detroit, Cadillac and Traverse City. Dan drove a school bus for Lake City Area Schools and Head Start after retirement and was the Caldwell Township Supervisor and Assessor for 16 years.
Dan was a high school referee for football, umpire for baseball and softball, and officiated volleyball with his daughter, Traci. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for many years and coached Little League in Lake City. Dan loved woodworking and made many beautiful pieces for friends and family.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved camping. The outdoors was his favorite place to be. He had a love for classic cars, especially his 1965 Corvette, that he rebuilt from the ground up and won many awards at car shows all over the state.
Dan is survived by his wife, Dawn; and children: Tim (Kim) Mills of Parksley, VA, Traci (Todd) Nietling of Lake City, Stefanie (Joe) Bandlow of Midland, and Lone Albrechtsen of Denmark; grandchildren: Hannah (Chris) Parr, Emily (Will) Parks, Zachary Mills, Jeremy (Laura) Keely, Ethan (Megan) Nietling, Nathan (Jessica) Keely, Kelsey (Mitch) Mathiak, Bethany Nietling, Caleb Nietling, Danny Mills, Marcy Bandlow, Marie Bandlow, Renay Bandlow, Rachel Bandlow, Filippa Albrechtsen, Magnus Albrechtsen; and great-grandchildren: Rylee, Madison, Jaxson (due February 18th), Liam, Evan, Eli, Elliot, Sterling, and Reign. Dan is also survived by a brother, Larry Mills of Roseville and a sister, Shelley Sloat of Lake City, as well as many close friends considered to be family.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Irma Mills; mother and father-in-law, Gladys and Maurice Minthorn; special aunt, Helen Sherman; brothers-in-law, Joe Minthorn and David Minthorn; and nephew, Matthew Minthorn.
A Memorial Service, followed by a luncheon, will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Township Hall, Lake City with Pastor Robert Benson officiating and Military Honors will be conducted by the Lake City Legion Post 300.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery
Memorial contributions may be directed to Lewy Body Dementia Association at lbda.org/donate or 1-800-539-9767.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared through the Young-Holdship Funeral Home of Lake City at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
