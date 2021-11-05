Daniel J. Timlick of Virginia passed away, he was 45.
He graduated from Cadillac, class of 1994. Dan enjoyed everything outdoors; fishing, hunting, competitive shooting in skeet, trap, pistol and rifle. He was a Navy veteran and served his country for the last 26 years in a variety of positions internationally and stateside.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Duane and Bonnie Timlick; his aunt Denise Brocht; and his aunt Dale Hilts.
He is survived by his daughter, Emily; his mother, Loretta; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Dan would like to be remembered best as a good sportsman, friendly face, and a great friend.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Eagles Club in Marion on Saturday, November 6 from noon to 2 p.m.
