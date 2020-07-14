LAKE CITY — Daniel John Marcusse, age 31, of Lake City passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 from results of an automobile accident.
Daniel was born January 29, 1989 in Cadillac, Michigan
He graduated from McBain High School where he excelled in playing football.
He worked construction in home building and enjoyed working on cars. He loved the outdoors and spending time with family and friends around campfires in summer and snowmobiling in winter. His passion was tattooing, he had a great sense of humor and loved to have fun. And above all else he loved and adored his children.
Daniel is survived by his parents: Dave and Shelly Marcusse and his children: Akria, Harmony, Rosie and Jaxson.
He is also survived by his siblings: Hannah and Dillon, special cousins: Casey Klein and Angie Helsel, grandparents: Bill Freeman and Sue Armstead and special friend Meagen Hatfield and her daughter Gracie.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, aunts and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
