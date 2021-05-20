Daniel Lloyd Traviss of the Cadillac area passed away Monday, May 17, 2021 after battling cancer. He was 73.
Daniel (Dan) was born August 18, 1947 in Cadillac, Michigan to Lloyd Keith Traviss and Leona Traviss (Malmstrom). He was the second of twin boys to be born that day, with Dennis arriving first. Big sister Pam was two years old and baby sister Marsha (Mooch) would make the family complete seven years later.
Dan enjoyed a typical 1950's childhood that included neighborhood ballgames, trips to the property in Antioch Township and lots of love and support from his family. In high school, he met and started dating the love of his life, Sue Currier. As Sue went off to study at the University of Michigan, Dan received a scholarship to play tennis at Central Michigan University where he studied physical education/recreation. Upon graduation, Dan sought a teaching position at Manton Consolidated Schools and was hired as a special education teacher. Known as "Teach" by his peers and students, he spent the next 33 years coaching and teaching at Manton Schools. Never wanting the head coach role, Dan assisted in everything from football to basketball to track, and was heavily involved in Special Olympics. Dan firmly believed students receiving special education services and students with disabilities deserved every chance to compete, learn and embrace life along with their classmates. This commitment never wavered. Dan retired in 2003.
Dan and Sue were married August 24, 1968 and enjoyed 52 years of marriage together. They enjoyed many years of retirement and spent several winters in either Gulf Shores, Alabama or Henderson, Nevada. Dan loved Golfing with his family and friends. He spent a few bucks at local casinos during those years and continued to love spending time on the family property in Mesick and taking walks and gator rides with Sue, his kids, and his grandkids. His spirit will live on there.
Dan is survived by his wife Sue; children Jason and Shelley (Jewett) Traviss, Anna and JJ Griswold, Adam (Bunch) Traviss and Jaime Grunwell; along with grandkids Bailie, Emma, Noah, Madison, Brielle and Daniel. He is also survived by all three siblings and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Area 32 Special Olympics chapter or the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center in Reed City. A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in late summer when we can safely gather to celebrate Dan's life. When this date is decided, there will be an announcement in the Cadillac News and details will be accessible by calling Zion Lutheran Church at 231-775-9821. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
