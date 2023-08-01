Daniel Russell Getty passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born October 16, 1955 to Eugene & Erla Jean (Hatter) Getty.

Dan is survived by two children son Daniel Robert Getty, daughter Jeanette Doreen Getty, grandson Aidan Patrick Getty all of Flint, MI.

Also survived by two sisters Sharolyn Helsel; Judy (Edwin) Helsel. Two brothers Roger (Gail) Getty, Brian (Lisa) Getty.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Debra McGuire, brother Paul Getty.

He was mechanically & technologically inclined. As a young man he enjoyed riding motorcycles. We always knew he was repairing or fixing something but his true love was spending time with his children & grandson and spending time with his family.

Dan loved participating and supporting his local churches, he found comfort and purpose with those acceptances. He also was an amazing cook and baker. Family and friends also support groups could count on him bringing a warn delicious dish.

A graveside service will be held at Star City cemetery on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. with Greg Dubois presiding.

The family was served by Dodds, Dumanois Funeral Home and cremation Center in Flint.

