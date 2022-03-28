Daniel Shannon Ross, 50, of Manton passed away March 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with his family by his side. Dan was born on June 5, 1971 to David & Glenda (Hook) Ross at McKenzie memorial Hospital in Sandusky, Michigan. He attended Clarkston Public Schools but later graduated from Millington Community Schools.
On June 29, 1996 Dan married Mary Creason in Cass City, Michigan and they proudly celebrated 25 years together.
Dan was a jack of all trades. He worked various jobs as a welder, fabricator, and heavy equipment operator. He could fix anything that wasn't too broken and if he didn't have it, he would build it. At the last he drove for the Amish. He made friends throughout their community.
Dan enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, and snowmobiling. He harvested several bucks during his lifetime of hunting. He loved teaching his daughters how to shoot bows, and took them hunting with him at least once. He also enjoyed sharing his hunting stories with everyone. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; and his three daughters: Amber and Miles Neumann of Cadillac, Britny and Kyle Ross-Fuerneisen of Muskegon, and Shannon Ross of Manton; four grandchildren: Lily, Blake, Victor and Ayanna; his parents, David and Glenda Ross of Marlette; brothers: David and Vicky Ross of Marlette, Ken and Najala Ross of Melvin, and Wade Schmidt of Harrietta; father-in-law, Jerry Creason of Deford; brothers-in-law: Patrick and Kristen Creason of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Larry and Stephanie Creason of Deford; sister-in-law, Lynne and Howard Johson of Akron; and several nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Marion (Willis) Ross and Frankie Hook; mother-in-law, Harriet Creason and a sister-in-law, Anna Ross.
Dan did not want a formal funeral service. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. His final resting place will be Siple Cemetery in Marlette, Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
