Daniel Thomas Whitley, of Cadillac, passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 72.
Daniel was born on August 19, 1948 to Jackson and Leona (Horn) Whitley in Jacksonville, Florida. Dan loved collecting stamps with his dad. He got his joy of antiques and collectibles from his mom and sister, Madeline. His brother, Jack, was his best friend for life. Dan also spent many years caring for his brother. Gary. He cherished the outdoors, camping, and fishing trips with his nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grand nieces. Sam and Tammy Falleti, Taylor and Maria, Jason Falleti, Justin and Alex. Dan answered the call of duty serving in the United States Navy. Dan was also very proud of his dedication and volunteering to the Moose Club, Lodge #531. He was awarded Moose of the Year in 2020. He valued the work he put in at the club and the friendships that were made, especially his close friend, Donna. Dan had an affection for animals, most importantly, his latest addition, his dog Dutchess. Dan is also survived by his ex-wife, Beverly (Harmon).
Cremation has taken place and a committal service will take place at Holly National Cemetery at a later date.
