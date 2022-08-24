Daniel W. Allen of Cadillac passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at his home with his children by his side. He was 60. Dan was born on October 15, 1961 in Cadillac to William T. & Judy Ann (Cooley) Allen. On June 17, 1995 in Cadillac he married Shelly M. Smith and she preceded him in death on December 3, 2020.
Dan lived all of his life in the Cadillac/McBain area. He graduated from McBain High School and worked farming and trucking until he started his career with the Cadillac Fire Department. Dan was a firefighter for the City of Cadillac for 15 years. Following his retirement he became the maintenance manager for Country Acres, a position he held until 2020.
His hobbies included riding his Harley, camping, hunting, fishing, jeeping, traveling, boating, golfing, old westerns, playing cards, cornhole, spending time at their house in the U.P. and most of all spending time with family. Dan was famous for his bad dad jokes.
Survivors include his children: Jason Allen of McBain, Jessica (Scotty) Fredell of Mesick, Joshua (Amanda) Allen of Cadillac and SSGT USMC Bradley Smith of McMillan, Michigan; 3 grandchildren: Margaret, Scarlett and Emory; his mother, Judy (Cooley-Allen) Oudman of McBain; his siblings: Sandy (Ken) Wiltzer of Marion, Sue (Roger) Monhead of Kalkaska, Gwen Allen (Dustin Sconyers) of Laramie, Wyoming, Brian (Cassie) Allen of Big Rapids, and Matt (Shannon) Allen of Kalkaska; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Dan was preceded in death by his father, William T. Allen; his wife, Shelly; a brother, Kenny Allen; his in-laws, Herb & Jean Smith; step-father, Alvin Oudman; and his Uncle, Larry Cooley and his wife Linda.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 PM Friday, August 26, 2022 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Erik Burdan officiating. Friends may meet the family Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cadillac Fire Department or to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
