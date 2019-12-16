SAULT STE MARIE — Daniel Wayne Richard of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan went to be with the Lord unexpectedly at War Memorial Hospital in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan on December 11, 2019. He was 46 years old.
Daniel was born January 1, 1973 at Mercy Hospital in Cadillac, to Roy and Joanne (Cosgray) Richard. Daniel was born with many health challenges that shaped his entire life. From the beginning, Danny had to learn to fight and be strong to survive. Throughout his life he continued to endure challenges with his health but anyone that ever met him would tell you that it didn’t stop him from doing what he loved and keeping a smile on his face. Anyone that knew Danny would tell you that he did more with the hand he was dealt in life than most people could. Danny was an inspiration to all of us. He didn’t let his health issues stop him from doing what he set out to do whether it be playing in the High School Band, standing on stage in the school Mock Rock, playing on the High School Baseball team, or being a valued family member of the Meijer management team at multiple Meijer locations. He absolutely loved being “Papa‘ to Shemaj and all the family experiences and time they shared especially playing Plants VS Zombies. He was extremely happy recently and looked forward to his future and new adventures abroad.
From an early age, Danny had a love for music. Danny was not your average music lover, he was a member of the KISS Army and even spent years as a radio personality with multiple radio stations including WKLT. Throughout his life he was quite possibly the biggest KISS fan to ever walk the earth. Being a KISS fan suited Danny to a T, and he shared his love of their music and the band with his family and friends by taking his younger brothers to concerts and conventions and attending concerts with friends and family.
Daniel is survived by his mother and father Joanne (Cosgray) Richard and Roy Richard, brothers Ben (Laura) Richard of Kingsley and Mike (Joni) Richard of Traverse City, along with his two nephews, Maverick and Colton Richard, grandmother Ila Cosgray, and many uncles, aunts, cousins, and special friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents, David and Elizabeth Richard, grandfather Wayne Cosgray, Aunt Geraldine Young, and cousin David Richard. He also walked into Heaven with his loving Aunt Diane (Cosgray) Siddall who passed away just hours after him.
Memorial Contributions can be made to a gofundme campaign in Daniel Richard’s name gf.me/u/w6pyu3
Visitation will be held Monday December 16 at Hall - Holdship Funeral Home at 11 a.m. followed by Funeral Services at noon and a luncheon immediately following at the Methodist Church in Manton.
