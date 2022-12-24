Danny Dale Coykendall, Sr. of Tustin passed away, December 20, 2022 at his home. He was 73. He had been ill for a long time and chose to go on hospice in April.
Danny was born on July 19, 1949 to Leaver O. and Neoma (Holmes) Coykendall in Cadillac where he lived most of his life until moving to Tustin in 1988.
Danny graduated high school in 1968 and worked as a custodian for Cadillac Schools for several years before starting his own cleaning business, D & D Steam Cleaning. He ran the business for almost 45 years and was quite successful.
Danny was very into sports and played several sports in high school and in several leagues after graduating. He was an avid hunter, rifle and bow. He was the type of person who was always on the go.
Some people have wondered why Danny had to suffer his last years on Earth, but through his journey he was able to witness and minister to many other patients, nurses, doctors and others who were blessed by his love of Jesus, which he was always willing to share. He was also very active at various churches he attended and ministered at the Pugsley Correctional Facility.
Danny married Gale Pinkerton and had two children, Danny Jr. (Anne) Coykendall and Kristine (Charles) Galvanek. He later married Rebecca (Slater) and had three more children, Luke Coykendall, Andrew (Jessie) Coykendall, and Raechel (Andy) Spence. He was the proud grandfather to 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He took delight in all of them and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Faustine (Robert) Nelson and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and a sister.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Revival Center of Cadillac (Now located in the old JC Penny building). Friends may meet the family Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 4 to 6 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac Burial will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan or the Salvation Army of Cadillac. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
