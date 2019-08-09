WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Darby K. Clark (nee Sjoberg), 72, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 with her family at her side.

Darby was born in Cadillac, Michigan, to David and Marie Sjoberg in 1947.

Darby is the beloved wife of Randy Clark for 46 years; devoted mother of David and Ryan (Angela) Clark; loving grandma of Reagan and Brennan Clark; dear sister of David Sjoberg.

Darby graduated from Cadillac High School in 1965 and from Michigan State University in 1969. She taught foreign languages at Pine River Schools in LeRoy, Michigan, worked in banking, and was employed by the Cottingham Retirement Center in Sharonville, Ohio, for 20 years. She was a faithful member of Faith Community United Methodist Church since moving to West Chester from Michigan in 1993.

Darby was an avid Michigan State Spartan fan. She lived her green and white Spartan spirit in any way she could. She was a true patriotic American. She enjoyed music and traveling. She loved her family and she will be greatly missed.

Visitation is at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040 on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Service will be at Faith Community United Methodist Church, 8230 Cox Road, West Chester, OH 45069 on Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery, Cadillac, Michigan, on Monday, August 12, at 11 a.m.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To send a condolence or sign the online guestbook, visit Muellerfunerals.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.