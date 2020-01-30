SEARS — Darla J. Clark, age 58 of Sears, gained her peaceful angel wings, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Spectrum Health Reed City.
She was born September 26, 1961 in Cadillac, MI, the daughter of Robert and Lethel (Kopischka) Hamel. In 1979 Darla graduated from T.L. Handy High School Bay City. Darla married Alan Clark on August 16, 1991 and together they raised their family in Sears. She was a resident care assistant at Northern Lakes Community Mental Health for 16 years before beginning dialysis in 2006.
Darla had a keen sense and good wits about her. She could remember dates and always attended special events of family and friends. Darla loved to crochet. This year she finished 22 afghans and several pot holders, dish clothes and scrubbies. Darla enjoyed camping, 4-H with the kids and the fair. In day to day life she and Al complimented each other.
Darla’s humor, happiness and love will be missed by the family she held so close to her heart, husband of 28 years Al; children, Christopher (Michelle Haven) Davis of Cadillac and Baylee Clark of Sears; her mother, Lethel of Lake City; eight siblings, Robert (Linda), Patrick (Kathy), Betty (Fred) Baker, Sherri (Mike) Keeler, Karen (Robert) Outman, Darrell, Victoria (Tim) Juhas and Thomas (Pam) Hamel; her beloved dog Lucy; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Darla was preceded in death by, her son Aaron Clark in 2014; father, Robert Hamel and siblings, Kathy Garcia, Carol Leonard and Kenneth Hamel.
Funeral Services will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Sears Church of God with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating. The family with greet friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in Darla’s name to the Kidney Foundation or her family.
