Darlene A. Lukity, better known as "Mama D", of Shepherd and former longtime resident of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at McLaren's Central Michigan Hospital. She was 70.
Darlene was born on July 8, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan to Samuel and Edith (Khun) Jacobs. On July 10, 1998 Darlene entered into marriage with Chris A. Lukity Jr., in Adrian, MI. Darlene enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and many, many, many people in the community benefited from her giving nature and were the recipients of her hats, gloves, scarves, and other crocheted items that she gave away freely. Mama D gave of her time and talents, volunteering for over 20 years to the Shepherd's Table and Food Pantry in Cadillac; and was always the first to invite someone in with a warm cup of coffee, warm meal, and a warm smile. She will be deeply missed.
Darlene is survived by her loving husband; her children; siblings; and many other loving family members, friends, and the community as a whole. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son.
Per her wishes cremation has taken place and no services will take place at this time. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
